Overview of Dr. Noushafarin Salehi, MD

Dr. Noushafarin Salehi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Georges University School of Medicine|St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Salehi works at Women's Health Specialists in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.