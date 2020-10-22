Dr. Noushafarin Salehi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salehi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noushafarin Salehi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Noushafarin Salehi, MD
Dr. Noushafarin Salehi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Georges University School of Medicine|St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Salehi works at
Dr. Salehi's Office Locations
Womens Health Specialists West Hills23101 Sherman Pl Ste 301, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 459-5684Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After my visit earlier today I feel a lot better about my situation. She explained everything to me clearly and answered all of my questions. I didn't feel rushed and everyone who works in that office that I encountered were very helpful. I'm so glad knowing this is the office I will be coming back to.
About Dr. Noushafarin Salehi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1396037586
Education & Certifications
- Temple University|Temple University Hospital
- Saint Georges University School of Medicine|St. George's University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salehi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salehi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salehi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salehi speaks Persian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Salehi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salehi.
