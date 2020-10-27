Dr. Noushin Haddad-Tehrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddad-Tehrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noushin Haddad-Tehrani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Noushin Haddad-Tehrani, MD
Dr. Noushin Haddad-Tehrani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Haddad-Tehrani's Office Locations
Walnut Creek Medical Group2621 Shadelands Dr, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 947-0417
Pleasant Hill Medical Office Building - Family Medicine2675 Pleasant Hill Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 Directions (925) 692-5520
Select Physical Therapy of Ct1291 Boston Post Rd, Madison, CT 06443 Directions (203) 245-1413
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great doctor
About Dr. Noushin Haddad-Tehrani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haddad-Tehrani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haddad-Tehrani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haddad-Tehrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haddad-Tehrani speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddad-Tehrani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddad-Tehrani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddad-Tehrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddad-Tehrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.