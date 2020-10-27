Overview of Dr. Noushin Haddad-Tehrani, MD

Dr. Noushin Haddad-Tehrani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Haddad-Tehrani works at Walnut Creek Medical Group in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Pleasant Hill, CA and Madison, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.