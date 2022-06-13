See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Perth Amboy, NJ
Dr. Noushin Mirmadjlessi, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Noushin Mirmadjlessi, MD

Dr. Noushin Mirmadjlessi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Mirmadjlessi works at Interventional Pain Management Center in Perth Amboy, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Fibromyalgia and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mirmadjlessi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Therapy Center LLC
    763 Convery Blvd, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 698-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Spondylitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Spondylitis

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • MagnaCare
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 13, 2022
    I’ve been Dr Meer’s patient for many years. She is one of my favorite doctors. The reason is because she , not only listens to me about my pain issues but she is someone who actually talks to me about my life. She seems to be very in tune to my physical needs She is also kind, warm and caring. I have never ever felt as if I was taking up too much of her time. In other words she never makes me feel rushed.
    Betsy Chess — Jun 13, 2022
    About Dr. Noushin Mirmadjlessi, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1891962528
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noushin Mirmadjlessi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirmadjlessi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mirmadjlessi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mirmadjlessi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mirmadjlessi works at Interventional Pain Management Center in Perth Amboy, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mirmadjlessi’s profile.

    Dr. Mirmadjlessi has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Fibromyalgia and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirmadjlessi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirmadjlessi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirmadjlessi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirmadjlessi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirmadjlessi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

