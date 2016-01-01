Dr. Aguila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nova Aguila, MD
Dr. Nova Aguila, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center.
Kaiser Permanente6600 Bruceville Rd, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 688-2106
- Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente
- Geriatric Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1568698298
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Family Practice
Dr. Aguila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
