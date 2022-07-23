See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Ft Lauderdale, FL
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Novelette Thompson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Thompson works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ft. Lauderdale Office
    4701 N Federal Hwy Ste A27, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 938-9966

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
    Jul 23, 2022
    I had written about the 1000 characters allowed when the whole review went off the screen. don't know it you got it or not. Dr. Thompson is wonderful, but front office needs some work. I sat there for my appointment, for almost two hours. Evidentially the back office didn't know I was there. I signed in like 10:10 am and didn't get out of there until after 12:00 noon. I am way to patient and appreciate Dr Thompson and thought she was maybe just running late. I know she will take the time to see patients. But the back office didn't know that I had signed in. Bad when you have a great doctor, but a front desk that isn't alert and uncoordinated. Makes your doctors and assistants days tougher than they should be.
    Laura Susan Anderson — Jul 23, 2022
