Dr. Novelette Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Novelette Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Novelette Thompson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
-
1
Ft. Lauderdale Office4701 N Federal Hwy Ste A27, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 938-9966
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
I had written about the 1000 characters allowed when the whole review went off the screen. don't know it you got it or not. Dr. Thompson is wonderful, but front office needs some work. I sat there for my appointment, for almost two hours. Evidentially the back office didn't know I was there. I signed in like 10:10 am and didn't get out of there until after 12:00 noon. I am way to patient and appreciate Dr Thompson and thought she was maybe just running late. I know she will take the time to see patients. But the back office didn't know that I had signed in. Bad when you have a great doctor, but a front desk that isn't alert and uncoordinated. Makes your doctors and assistants days tougher than they should be.
About Dr. Novelette Thompson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1962412296
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami School Med
- Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami School Med
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami Sch Med
- Howard University College Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.