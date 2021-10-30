Dr. Sroa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novie Sroa, MD
Overview
Dr. Novie Sroa, MD is a Dermatologist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Sroa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alfred A. Santos M.d. P.A.2000 Ben Merritt Dr Ste B, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 539-8687
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sroa?
Dr. Sroa was able to spot an area by my eye, remove it to have it biopsied. It was basal cell carcinoma and after another appointment, she removed the remaining portion of the edges of the affected area. Did a GREAT job, with virtually no pain.
About Dr. Novie Sroa, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1467574343
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sroa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sroa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sroa works at
Dr. Sroa has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sroa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sroa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sroa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sroa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sroa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.