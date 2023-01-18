Dr. Nsikak Umoh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umoh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nsikak Umoh, MD
Overview
Dr. Nsikak Umoh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Ahmadu Bello University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Umoh works at
Locations
-
1
Healing Infections Pllc920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 330, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (832) 663-0037Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Umoh?
Performed successful surgery that helped me. Easy to talk to and a friendly office
About Dr. Nsikak Umoh, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1396903662
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Colon and Rectal Surg Assoc
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Ahmadu Bello University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Umoh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Umoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Umoh works at
Dr. Umoh has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Umoh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Umoh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umoh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.