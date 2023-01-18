See All General Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Nsikak Umoh, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (51)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nsikak Umoh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Ahmadu Bello University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Umoh works at The Woodlands Colon and Rectal Associates in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healing Infections Pllc
    920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 330, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 663-0037
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Rectovaginal Fistula
Crohn's Disease
Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 18, 2023
    Performed successful surgery that helped me. Easy to talk to and a friendly office
    L Brown — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Nsikak Umoh, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396903662
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgia Colon and Rectal Surg Assoc
    Residency
    • Geisinger Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ahmadu Bello University
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nsikak Umoh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umoh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Umoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Umoh works at The Woodlands Colon and Rectal Associates in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Umoh’s profile.

    Dr. Umoh has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Umoh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Umoh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umoh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

