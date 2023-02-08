Overview of Dr. N'Tuma Jah, DPM

Dr. N'Tuma Jah, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Archdale, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatry Medicine and is affiliated with Chatham Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jah works at Town Center Podiatry in Archdale, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.