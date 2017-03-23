See All Hematologists in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Nubar Boghossian, MD

Hematology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nubar Boghossian, MD

Dr. Nubar Boghossian, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Baghdad, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Boghossian works at R. S. Vasan Md. Inc in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boghossian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    R. S. Vasan Md. Inc
    15211 Vanowen St Ste 201, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 574-3798
  2. 2
    Los Angeles Hematology-oncology Medical Group
    222 W Eulalia St Ste 100C, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 553-8160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Leukemia
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tumor
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Nubar Boghossian, MD

    • Hematology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Armenian and Spanish
    • 1508885088
    Education & Certifications

    • Maimonides Med Ctr
    • University of Baghdad, College of Medicine
    • Medical Oncology
