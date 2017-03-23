Dr. Nubar Boghossian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boghossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nubar Boghossian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nubar Boghossian, MD
Dr. Nubar Boghossian, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Baghdad, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Boghossian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Boghossian's Office Locations
-
1
R. S. Vasan Md. Inc15211 Vanowen St Ste 201, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 574-3798
-
2
Los Angeles Hematology-oncology Medical Group222 W Eulalia St Ste 100C, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 553-8160
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boghossian?
Dr. B is a caring and excellent Oncologist. My experience with his care has been very good. His staff is wonderful. They work well together and are on top of their jobs. In this difficult health situation, I have felt well cared for.
About Dr. Nubar Boghossian, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian and Spanish
- 1508885088
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Ctr
- University of Baghdad, College of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boghossian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boghossian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boghossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boghossian works at
Dr. Boghossian has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boghossian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boghossian speaks Arabic, Armenian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Boghossian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boghossian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boghossian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boghossian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.