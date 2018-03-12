Dr. Nudrat Nauman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nauman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nudrat Nauman, MD
Dr. Nudrat Nauman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Advanced Pediatrics8551 W Lake Mead Blvd Ste 180, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 750-1230
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
I recently moved from CA and found Advanced Pediatrics for my 2 children. The experience has been nothing short of amazing. Love the doctors here and the staff is very helpful.
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- Syracuse U Hosp
- State University of New York
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
Dr. Nauman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nauman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nauman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nauman speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Nauman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nauman.
