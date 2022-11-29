See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Edwardsville, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Nueki Naate, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nueki Naate, MD

Dr. Nueki Naate, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edwardsville, IL. They completed their residency with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, St. Louis, MO

Dr. Naate works at HSHS Medical Group - Edwardsville in Edwardsville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Naate's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Medical Group - Edwardsville
    1188 S State Route 157 Ste 100, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 692-5900
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. John's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fever
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Fever
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr. Naate is always so kind and attentive. She's thorough, and she makes you feel heard with whatever issues you bring to her. Questions, comments, and concerns are always addressed with kindness, and she shows a genuine sense of concern for her patients. I've suggested her to several family members!
    Justin S — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Nueki Naate, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Ga and Twi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528588928
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital St. Louis, St. Louis, MO
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nueki Naate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naate has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naate works at HSHS Medical Group - Edwardsville in Edwardsville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Naate’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Naate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

