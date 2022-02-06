Overview

Dr. Nuha Musa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Musa works at Monroe Primary Care in Bloomington, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.