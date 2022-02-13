Dr. Nuha Said, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Said is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nuha Said, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nuha Said, MD
Dr. Nuha Said, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Said works at
Dr. Said's Office Locations
Victory Medical Center Fort Worth Lp600 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 882-2420Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a new patient visit with Dr. Said last week and my husband went with me to help me remember everything she said. We LOVED her! The way she listened and interacted with us was compassionate and open. Her experience showed in how she managed the context of our discussion to be certain she gathered as much info as possible to try to help me with my health. Not only was Dr. Said one of the best doctors I've ever seen, but every one of her staff was professional and compassionate. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Nuha Said, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1780641829
Education & Certifications
- University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Said has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Said accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Said has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Said has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chondrocalcinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Said on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Said speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Said. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Said.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Said, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Said appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.