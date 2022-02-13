Overview of Dr. Nuha Said, MD

Dr. Nuha Said, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Said works at JPS Health Network in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chondrocalcinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.