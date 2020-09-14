Overview

Dr. Nupur Gosalia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Terna Medical College and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Gosalia works at Graybill Medical Group in Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.