Overview

Dr. Nupur Kumar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ of Hlth Scis and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Kumar Medical PC in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.