Overview

Dr. Nur Badshah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Badshah works at ZN Medical Center in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.