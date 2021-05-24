Overview of Dr. Nurain Fuseini, MD

Dr. Nurain Fuseini, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER.



Dr. Fuseini works at Virtua OB/GYN in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.