Dr. Nurain Fuseini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuseini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nurain Fuseini, MD
Overview of Dr. Nurain Fuseini, MD
Dr. Nurain Fuseini, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER.
Dr. Fuseini works at
Dr. Fuseini's Office Locations
-
1
Virtua OB/GYN â€“ Moorestown401 Young Ave Ste 325, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 291-8865
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuseini?
I would recommend to all my family members and friends
About Dr. Nurain Fuseini, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932493764
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuseini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fuseini using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fuseini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuseini works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuseini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuseini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuseini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuseini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.