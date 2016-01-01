Dr. Nuri Ozden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ozden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nuri Ozden, MD
Dr. Nuri Ozden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Richland Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Palmetto Health-USC Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Columbia Gastroenterology Associates3 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 120, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-8866
University Gastroenterology1000 E Genesee St Ste 205, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-1600
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Dr. Ozden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ozden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ozden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ozden has seen patients for Pancreatitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ozden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ozden speaks Turkish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.