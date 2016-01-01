Overview of Dr. Nuria Lawson, MD

Dr. Nuria Lawson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Lawson works at Hector Pombo M.d. PA in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.