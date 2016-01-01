Dr. Nuria Pleitez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pleitez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nuria Pleitez, MD
Dr. Nuria Pleitez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Pleitez Medical Clinic430 W Badillo St, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 859-2851
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942361332
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
