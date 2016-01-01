Overview

Dr. Nuria Pleitez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Pleitez works at Pleitez Medical Clinic in Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.