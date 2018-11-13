Overview

Dr. Nurit Winkler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pavia / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Winkler works at Pacific Fertility Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.