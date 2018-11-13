See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Nurit Winkler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nurit Winkler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pavia / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Winkler works at Pacific Fertility Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pacific Fertility Center
    10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 700, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 209-7700
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Los Angeles Reproductive Center
    16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 1127, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 946-8051

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysmenorrhea
Ectopic Pregnancy
Egg Freezing
Dysmenorrhea
Ectopic Pregnancy
Egg Freezing

Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 13, 2018
    Dr. Winker went above and beyond for me. It is not just her knowledge and professionalism, it is that she is very caring. I could say that I went to a number of fertility doctors here in the valley and Dr. Winkler surpassed them all! She was able to guide me through steps of various procedures to do in order to optimize my fertility. Not one Dr. I went to previously suggested any of this - most likely due to my age. Thank you so much for all your help! And thank you to the kind staff as well!
    Sigi in Encino, CA — Nov 13, 2018
    About Dr. Nurit Winkler, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1104065358
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Pavia / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nurit Winkler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winkler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

