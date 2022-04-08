Dr. Jooma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nuruddin Jooma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nuruddin Jooma, MD
Dr. Nuruddin Jooma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Jooma's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sebastian8005 83rd Ave Ste 5, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 581-0528
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Axelrod400 Pinellas St Ste 300, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 447-8100
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Largo Highland Ave100 Highland Ave N, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 683-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Largo1301 2nd Ave SW Ste 290, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 447-8100
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sebastian8005 Bay St Ste 5, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 581-0528
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Dr. Jooma is my oncologist for my chemo treatment for adenocarcinoma. He is thorough and listens to all my input. Through his care, I have minimized problems with chronic hiccups, low platlids, low B12 and digestive issues.
About Dr. Nuruddin Jooma, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1376713727
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Tulane University
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jooma accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jooma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jooma has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jooma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jooma speaks Hindi and Urdu.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jooma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jooma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jooma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jooma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.