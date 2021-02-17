Dr. Hoque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nurul Hoque, MD
Overview of Dr. Nurul Hoque, MD
Dr. Nurul Hoque, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SYLHET MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Hoque's Office Locations
Psychiatric Services of America311 Gwinnett Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 910-9196
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A very intelligent and caring doctor. I truly trust him with my care. He is extremely patient and answers all questions & concerns.
About Dr. Nurul Hoque, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1912109505
Education & Certifications
- SYLHET MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
