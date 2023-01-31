Overview of Dr. Nurul Wahid, MD

Dr. Nurul Wahid, MD is a Hematology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Wahid works at Texas Oncology in McAllen, TX with other offices in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.