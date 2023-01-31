Dr. Nurul Wahid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nurul Wahid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nurul Wahid, MD
Dr. Nurul Wahid, MD is a Hematology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Wahid works at
Dr. Wahid's Office Locations
-
1
McAllen1901 S Col Rowe Blvd, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 687-5150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Texas Oncology-McAllen1901 N Col Rowe Blvd, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 687-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wahid?
Excellent doctor and human being. Very knowledgeable and kind. Always has a smile to offer and lots of patience to explain.
About Dr. Nurul Wahid, MD
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508808619
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U Coll Phys & Surg|Columbia U Coll Phys &amp; Surg
- Islamia Hosp|Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Dhaka Med Coll
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahid accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahid works at
Dr. Wahid speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.