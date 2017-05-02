Dr. Nurulhusein Nurbhai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nurbhai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nurulhusein Nurbhai, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Kleinert Hand Institute and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Southwest Georgia Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center Inc.2709 Meredyth Dr Ste 450, Albany, GA 31707 Directions (229) 312-5004
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had hand surgery several years ago and it went very well. In fact, I unfortunately need the other hand done as well. Dr Nurbhai did a great job and I recommend him to anyone with hand problems.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1023064672
Education & Certifications
- Northshore
- Memorial Hospital
- Kleinert Hand Institute
- NYU
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Nurbhai has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nurbhai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
