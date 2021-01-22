See All Family Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Nurun Khandaker, MD

Family Medicine
3.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nurun Khandaker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Khandaker works at Dr. Nuran Khandaker in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Nuran Khandaker
    300 Old River Rd Ste 110, Bakersfield, CA 93311 (661) 665-0184

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kern Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 22, 2021
    I love Dr. Khandaker. She takes her time and really cares about her patients. I feel very comfortable in her office.
    — Jan 22, 2021
    About Dr. Nurun Khandaker, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Kern Med Center
