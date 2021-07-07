Overview of Dr. Nuzhat Ahmed, MD

Dr. Nuzhat Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Ahmed works at Centennial Primare Care, Frisco, TX in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.