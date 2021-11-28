Dr. Nuzhat Ali, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nuzhat Ali, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nuzhat Ali, MB BS
Dr. Nuzhat Ali, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
Allen G Trager DO PC1335 S Linden Rd Ste C, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 733-0010
- 2 1063 W Hill Rd Ste A, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 733-0010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been with Dr Ali for many years my oldest child is now 18 and my youngest is 6 I’ve been with her for well over 10 years and she does her best to get it right. She is caring and does her job. She is more like family to us. The wait has never been longer than 15 minutes
About Dr. Nuzhat Ali, MB BS
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1295897841
Education & Certifications
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali speaks Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
