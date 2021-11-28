Overview of Dr. Nuzhat Ali, MB BS

Dr. Nuzhat Ali, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Ali works at ALLEN G TRAGER DO PC in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.