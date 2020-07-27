Dr. Nuzhath Parveen-Jawadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parveen-Jawadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nuzhath Parveen-Jawadi, MD
Dr. Nuzhath Parveen-Jawadi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.
Parveen Pediatric Care PC101 Hospital Loop NE Ste 110, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 855-6006
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Dr. Parveen and her staff have been taking care of my kids since they were born! They are now 21, 23 and 27 and of course have moved on to another Well-Care doctor. I just wanted to thank you, from the bottom of my heart, the years of caring and love that we've felt since Dr. Parveen was our ONLY pediatrician for the Blowers Bunch! Good Fortune to you always and a very BIG Virtual HUG goes out to you and yours! If you need or want a NEW pediatrician, please call her office today! 505-855-6006! :)
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Dr. Parveen-Jawadi works at
