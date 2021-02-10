Overview of Dr. Nwamaka Ezedinma, MD

Dr. Nwamaka Ezedinma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Ezedinma works at HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tubo-Ovarian Abscess, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.