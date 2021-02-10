See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pasadena, TX
Dr. Nwamaka Ezedinma, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (5)
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nwamaka Ezedinma, MD

Dr. Nwamaka Ezedinma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Dr. Ezedinma works at HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tubo-Ovarian Abscess, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Ezedinma's Office Locations

    Hca Houston Healthcare Southeast
    4000 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77504 (713) 359-2000
    Bellissima Womens Clinic Service
    415 W Little York Rd Ste C, Houston, TX 77076 (713) 692-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
C-Section
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
C-Section

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Feb 10, 2021
    Visits are ALWAYS great im always looking forward for my next appointment they delivered my last three babies back to back these people are awesome they are ALWAYS smiling ,nice, sweet, caring, patient and very gentle always and if you need someone to just talk to with no judgment be they are there
    Teneshia Ardoin — Feb 10, 2021
    About Dr. Nwamaka Ezedinma, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184970097
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ezedinma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ezedinma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ezedinma has seen patients for Tubo-Ovarian Abscess, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ezedinma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezedinma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezedinma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezedinma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezedinma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

