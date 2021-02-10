Dr. Ezedinma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nwamaka Ezedinma, MD
Overview of Dr. Nwamaka Ezedinma, MD
Dr. Nwamaka Ezedinma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Ezedinma works at
Dr. Ezedinma's Office Locations
Hca Houston Healthcare Southeast4000 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 359-2000
Bellissima Womens Clinic Service415 W Little York Rd Ste C, Houston, TX 77076 Directions (713) 692-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Visits are ALWAYS great im always looking forward for my next appointment they delivered my last three babies back to back these people are awesome they are ALWAYS smiling ,nice, sweet, caring, patient and very gentle always and if you need someone to just talk to with no judgment be they are there
About Dr. Nwamaka Ezedinma, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1184970097
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ezedinma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ezedinma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ezedinma has seen patients for Tubo-Ovarian Abscess, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ezedinma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezedinma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezedinma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezedinma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezedinma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.