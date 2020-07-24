Dr. Nwamaka Onwugbenu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onwugbenu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nwamaka Onwugbenu, MD
Overview of Dr. Nwamaka Onwugbenu, MD
Dr. Nwamaka Onwugbenu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Onwugbenu works at
Dr. Onwugbenu's Office Locations
-
1
Lifespan Physician Group Obstetrics and Gynecology148 W River St Ste 8, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 606-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Onwugbenu?
I've been a patient of Dr. Onwugbenu's for two years. She's compassionate, thorough, analytical.
About Dr. Nwamaka Onwugbenu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onwugbenu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onwugbenu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onwugbenu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Onwugbenu works at
Dr. Onwugbenu has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onwugbenu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Onwugbenu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onwugbenu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onwugbenu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.