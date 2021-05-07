Dr. Nyi Aung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nyi Aung, MD
Overview of Dr. Nyi Aung, MD
Dr. Nyi Aung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Dr. Aung works at
Dr. Aung's Office Locations
-
1
St. Nicholas Medical PC115 Saint Nicholas Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 418-8368
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best primary care physician ever. Understanding to all my needs. A+
About Dr. Nyi Aung, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1114344017
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Aung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aung accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

