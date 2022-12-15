Dr. Nyingi Kemmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nyingi Kemmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nyingi Kemmer, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University Of Sokoto and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
TGH Transplant & Specialty Services409 Bayshore Blvd Fl 6, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Absolutely outstanding in all respects. Intelligent, good communicator, skillful, precise, and confident. She instills hope and trust in her patients.
- Hepatology
- English
- Female
- 1962468900
- Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation|Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|University of Texas Medical Branch
- Cook Co Hosp|Cook County Hospital
- Cook Co Hosp
- University Of Sokoto
- Gastroenterology
- Tampa General Hospital
