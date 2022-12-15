See All Hepatology in Tampa, FL
Dr. Nyingi Kemmer, MD

Hepatology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nyingi Kemmer, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University Of Sokoto and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Kemmer works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    TGH Transplant & Specialty Services
    409 Bayshore Blvd Fl 6, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Enlargement Chevron Icon
Liver Surgery Chevron Icon
Liver Test Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Absolutely outstanding in all respects. Intelligent, good communicator, skillful, precise, and confident. She instills hope and trust in her patients.
    Joe Papy — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nyingi Kemmer, MD

    • Hepatology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1962468900
    Education & Certifications

    • Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation|Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|University of Texas Medical Branch
    • Cook Co Hosp|Cook County Hospital
    • Cook Co Hosp
    • University Of Sokoto
    • Gastroenterology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital

    Dr. Nyingi Kemmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kemmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kemmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kemmer works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kemmer’s profile.

    Dr. Kemmer has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kemmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

