Dr. Nyota Peace, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nyota Peace, MD
Dr. Nyota Peace, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.
Dr. Peace works at
Dr. Peace's Office Locations
Clifton OB/GYN1033 US Highway 46 Ste 102, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 779-7979
Criston Obstetrics & Gynecology311 Bay Ave Ste 101, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 509-3888
Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 429-6000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peace is amazing. I suffered a horrible pregnancy prior to her. She helped me through all my issues and anxiety during my second pregnancy. I always felt comfortable and everyone in her staff was amazing and patient with me as well. She's the reason my son got here safe and sound ! I'd recommend her to anyone and everyone!
About Dr. Nyota Peace, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Dr. Peace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peace has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Peace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peace.
