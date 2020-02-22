Dr. O'Neal Koger Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koger Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. O'Neal Koger Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. O'Neal Koger Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Locations
Koger Dermatology PC30301 Woodward Ave Ste 120, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 435-6622
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Koger is the best! I have been going to Dr. Koger for over 20 years and have recommended him to my family and all of my friends. He explains everything clearly so I can understand and he is not an alarmist which I do appreciate it very much.
About Dr. O'Neal Koger Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1962599530
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koger Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koger Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koger Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koger Jr has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koger Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Koger Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koger Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koger Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koger Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.