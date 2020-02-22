Overview

Dr. O'Neal Koger Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Koger Jr works at Koger Dermatology in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.