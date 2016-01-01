See All Pediatric Nephrologists in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Oana Nicoara, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Oana Nicoara, MD

Dr. Oana Nicoara, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Nicoara works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Secondary Renovascular Hypertension and Congenital Renal Dysplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nicoara's Office Locations

    MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion
    2250 Mall Dr Fl 1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville
    4330 Ladson Rd, Summerville, SC 29483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Congenital Renal Dysplasia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Oana Nicoara, MD

    • Pediatric Nephrology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1942435789
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

