Overview of Dr. Oana Nicoara, MD

Dr. Oana Nicoara, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in North Charleston, SC.



Dr. Nicoara works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Secondary Renovascular Hypertension and Congenital Renal Dysplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.