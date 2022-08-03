Dr. Zaha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oana Zaha, MD
Overview of Dr. Oana Zaha, MD
Dr. Oana Zaha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Zaha works at
Dr. Zaha's Office Locations
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Stamford260 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (866) 470-9253
Connecticut Regional Pain Specialists LLC330 Orchard St Ste 207, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 680-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Zaha is a wonderful and caring doctor. I highly recommend her
About Dr. Oana Zaha, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1811201494
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Zaha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.