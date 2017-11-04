Dr. Oanh Bui, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oanh Bui, DO
Overview of Dr. Oanh Bui, DO
Dr. Oanh Bui, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor Coll Med-Ben Taub Hosp|John Peter Smith Hospital
Dr. Bui works at
Dr. Bui's Office Locations
Cypress OB/GYN10680 Jones Rd Ste 600, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 317-4637
Fairfield OB/GYN27150 Us-290 Ste 500, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 805-3732
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a Hysterectomy in June, everything was great! She is now seeing my youngest for our first grandbaby, great doctor, caring, informative. Glad to have found her.
About Dr. Oanh Bui, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1780790204
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med-Ben Taub Hosp|John Peter Smith Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bui has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.