Dr. Oanh Lauring, MD is a Dermatologist in Nottingham, MD. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.



Dr. Lauring works at All About Home Care LLC in Nottingham, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Skin Discoloration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.