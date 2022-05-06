Dr. Oanh Lauring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oanh Lauring, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oanh Lauring, MD is a Dermatologist in Nottingham, MD. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.
Dr. Lauring works at
Locations
-
1
All About Home Care LLC7642 BELAIR RD, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 663-8100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lauring?
I read prior reviews before my initial visit and I was extremely pleased with everything. I find it is always best to prepare for any doctor visit by having your materials in hand. I have a written list of all my prescriptions, any questions I want to ask and any correspondence I may have a question about. I find this works for me and I remain stress free because I am prepared. All of my intakes were thorough and complete. This office is extremely efficient and may seem fast paced for some but rest assured nothing has been missed in my experience and I believe everyone is doing their part for everything to run smoothly. I recommend Dr. Lauring without hesitation and feel she is very observant, extremely qualified and shares her observations, your options, and potential costs very easily. The office and exam rooms are very clean and spacious and that is another plus for me.
About Dr. Oanh Lauring, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Chinese
- 1952355190
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lauring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lauring works at
Dr. Lauring has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Skin Discoloration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lauring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lauring speaks Chinese.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauring. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.