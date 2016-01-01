Dr. Obada Salem, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Obada Salem, DDS
Overview
Dr. Obada Salem, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lincolnton, NC.
Dr. Salem works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental1432 E Main St, Lincolnton, NC 28092 Directions (844) 226-0188
-
2
Aspen Dental2290 Us Highway 70 Se, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (844) 229-6460
-
3
Aspen Dental3051 E Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28056 Directions (844) 229-6081
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salem?
About Dr. Obada Salem, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1679173140
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salem accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salem works at
Dr. Salem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.