Overview of Dr. Obaeda Harfoush, MD

Dr. Obaeda Harfoush, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Harfoush works at HCA Florida Capital Pulmonary Specialists in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Belpre, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.