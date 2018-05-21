Dr. Obaeda Harfoush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harfoush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Obaeda Harfoush, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Pikeville Medical Center.
HCA Florida Capital Pulmonary Specialists2626 Care Dr Ste 105, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions
Department of General Surgery803 Farson St Ste 100, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- Pikeville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Harfoush is very easy to talk with telling him your problems, he listens does testing as he sees fit to further assist you, and has a wonderful personality!
- Pulmonary Disease
- 23 years of experience
- English
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pulmonary Disease
