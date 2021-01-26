Dr. Obafunto Abimbola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abimbola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Obafunto Abimbola, MD
Overview of Dr. Obafunto Abimbola, MD
Dr. Obafunto Abimbola, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL.
Dr. Abimbola works at
Dr. Abimbola's Office Locations
-
1
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7000Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abimbola?
dr Abimbola is wonderful. She was first doctor that actually listened to me and heard what i was saying. She is a very compassionate doctor you can tell she cares about making you feel better . I can never thank her for letting me know that there was something wrong with me and it wasn't my imagination. She identified what others had not.
About Dr. Obafunto Abimbola, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1891139945
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abimbola accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abimbola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abimbola works at
Dr. Abimbola has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abimbola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abimbola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abimbola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abimbola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abimbola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.