Dr. Obafunto Abimbola, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Obafunto Abimbola, MD

Dr. Obafunto Abimbola, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. 

Dr. Abimbola works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abimbola's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Watson Clinic LLP
    1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 680-7000
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bartow Regional Medical Center
  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Osteoarthritis
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Osteoarthritis

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 26, 2021
    dr Abimbola is wonderful. She was first doctor that actually listened to me and heard what i was saying. She is a very compassionate doctor you can tell she cares about making you feel better . I can never thank her for letting me know that there was something wrong with me and it wasn't my imagination. She identified what others had not.
    Jamie Kohl — Jan 26, 2021
    About Dr. Obafunto Abimbola, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891139945
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Obafunto Abimbola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abimbola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abimbola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abimbola works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Abimbola’s profile.

    Dr. Abimbola has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abimbola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abimbola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abimbola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abimbola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abimbola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

