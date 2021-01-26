Overview of Dr. Obafunto Abimbola, MD

Dr. Obafunto Abimbola, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL.



Dr. Abimbola works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.