Dr. Obai Abdullah, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Obai Abdullah, MD

Dr. Obai Abdullah, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Abdullah works at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abdullah's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 280, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alkalosis
Anemia
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Alkalosis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Diseases
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Chest Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enteritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Indigestion
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Nosebleed
Osteoporosis
Pericardial Disease
Shortness of Breath
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Urinary Stones
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 08, 2022
    He was a well-mannered Doctor before & after my Surgery May 20,2022
    About Dr. Obai Abdullah, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • Male
    • 1417263450
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser Permanenete, Los Angeles Medical Center|University of Missouri-Columbia Advanced Fellowship in Interventional Cardiology|University of Missouri-Columbia Fellowship in General Cardiology
    • University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo
    • Damascus University
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Obai Abdullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdullah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdullah works at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Abdullah’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdullah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdullah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

