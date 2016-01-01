Overview

Dr. Obayode Ayewa Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from GRACE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Ayewa Jr works at ELIZABETH FAMILY PRACTICE CENTER LLC in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.