Dr. Obi Okonkwo-Onuigbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okonkwo-Onuigbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Obi Okonkwo-Onuigbo, MD
Overview of Dr. Obi Okonkwo-Onuigbo, MD
Dr. Obi Okonkwo-Onuigbo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and HCA Florida Northside Hospital.
Dr. Okonkwo-Onuigbo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Okonkwo-Onuigbo's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Neurology Clinics1258 West Bay Dr Ste H, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 380-2615Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Optimum HealthCare
- POMCO Group
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Okonkwo-Onuigbo?
Dr Obi is a caring and knowledgeable doctor. He takes time with you and listens. Everyone in the office is professional and caring as well I highly recommend Dr Obi.
About Dr. Obi Okonkwo-Onuigbo, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1053348664
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Vcu Medical College Of Virginia
- Universidad Central del Este
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okonkwo-Onuigbo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okonkwo-Onuigbo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okonkwo-Onuigbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okonkwo-Onuigbo works at
Dr. Okonkwo-Onuigbo has seen patients for Epilepsy, Cluster Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okonkwo-Onuigbo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Okonkwo-Onuigbo speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Okonkwo-Onuigbo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okonkwo-Onuigbo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okonkwo-Onuigbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okonkwo-Onuigbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.