Dr. Obianuju Okeke-Muanya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Obianuju Okeke-Muanya, MD
Dr. Obianuju Okeke-Muanya, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Okeke-Muanya's Office Locations
Arthritis and Lupus Clinic of Houston PA15200 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 313-7000Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Does anyone know where she is currently located??? I've been trying to find her for months now! She's awesome
About Dr. Obianuju Okeke-Muanya, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Igbo and Spanish
- 1104958750
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Bapt Hospital
- University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okeke-Muanya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okeke-Muanya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okeke-Muanya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okeke-Muanya speaks Igbo and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Okeke-Muanya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okeke-Muanya.
