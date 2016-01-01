Overview of Dr. Obie Stalcup, MD

Dr. Obie Stalcup, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Tex Med Br Galveston and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Stalcup works at Grace Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.