Overview of Dr. Obinna Nwobi, MD

Dr. Obinna Nwobi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.



Dr. Nwobi works at Gulf To Bay Infectious Disease Consultants Pllc in Tampa, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL, Saint Petersburg, FL and Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.