Dr. Obos Ekhaese, DO

Bariatric Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Obos Ekhaese, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.

Dr. Ekhaese works at Memorial Hermann TDDC in Pearland, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann TDDC
    10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 440, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 543-8696
  2. 2
    CARE Surgery Clinic PA
    3351 Plainview St Ste A-7, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 281-7785

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 16, 2022
    Let me start off with Dr. Ekhaese is one of the best doctors I have ever seen! If you don't want a doctor that will be straight forward, to the point, honest and listen to every concern you have before and have surgery, then Dr. Ekhaese may not be the doctor for you. I drive 4 hours away specifically for Dr. Ekhaese to be my surgeon and have not regretted one minutes of it. He has answered every question (honestly) and I have never left his office needed clarification on one thing. My daughter and myself both had surgery in 2021 with Dr. Ekhaese. We have lost over 100 lbs. each and could not feel better. For Dr. Ekhaese , I am not a patient, I am family! He and staff always make us/me feel like family in everyway.
    Sky's Mom — Aug 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Obos Ekhaese, DO
    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356457634
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Obos Ekhaese, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ekhaese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ekhaese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ekhaese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ekhaese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ekhaese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ekhaese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ekhaese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

