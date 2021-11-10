See All Psychiatrists in San Bernardino, CA
Dr. Ochuko Diamreyan, MD

Psychiatry
2.6 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ochuko Diamreyan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Diamreyan works at Vista Behavioral Health in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Apex Health Consultants Inc.
    2380 N Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA 92405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 886-7475
  2. 2
    Rawlings Chiropractic
    10630 Town Center Dr Ste 110, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 10, 2021
    My husband has been a patient of Dr. D for 18 years and we are very pleased with doctor's professionalism, care, and compassion. My husband had been to other doctors before Dr. D and we have remained with doctor because of the care he has provided not only for my husband, but his genuine concern for how my husband's illness affects me and our daughter as well.
    M. Gilmore — Nov 10, 2021
    About Dr. Ochuko Diamreyan, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134171408
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • San Fernando General Hospitial
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ochuko Diamreyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamreyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diamreyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diamreyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamreyan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamreyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamreyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamreyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

