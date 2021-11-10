Overview

Dr. Ochuko Diamreyan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Diamreyan works at Vista Behavioral Health in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.